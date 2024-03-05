One year ago, our State of the Position article for first base was titled “The Rockies Have A Traffic Jam at First Base.” Entering the 2023 season, the Colorado Rockies had C.J. Cron ready to man the position until he was either traded or departed via free agency. When he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in July, the plan of succession seemed fairly simple.

However, as has been the case for a few seasons now, the Rockies once again find themselves with too many players and too little playing time available in the house that Helton built.

The Starter

When he signed a seven-year, $182 million to play for the Rockies in 2022, Kris Bryant was expected to be an outfield anchor for years to come. However, injuries and a general lack of defensive ability, combined with the arrival of Nolan Jones and other outfield prospects, have pushed the Rockies to pencil Bryant in as the starting first baseman for 2024. The team initially experimented with the move last September when Bryant returned from a hand injury and feel confident it’s the best move for him health-wise and for the team.

Entering the 2024 season, Bryant now has 39 career games at first base at the big-league level. In terms of defensive ability, he’ll likely be fairly average at the position. We probably can’t expect Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he will get the job done well enough. His history as a third baseman will help, but the purpose of playing first base is to keep him healthy and hope his bat can flourish.

In the third year of his contract, Bryant is looking to finally bring some returns on the Rockies’ investment. After playing just 80 games a year ago, the Rockies are hoping he can herald back to the glory days of his early career.

“He’s a lifetime .280 hitter with a .380 on-base. He’s an offensive player … an All-Star player,” said manager Bud Black.

“The other guys are battling for their own at-bats. Those are the guys that have to solidify themselves. KB did it when he was the Rookie of the Year [in 2015 with the Cubs], and the next year he was the Most Valuable Player in the National League and was a World Series champ.”

While Bryant is likely to play first base primarily, the Rockies are still toying with the fact that his versatility will be in play, allowing him to shuffle him around and give playing time for other players capable of playing first.

Depth Options

The first option behind Bryant is Elehuris Montero, who is out of minor league options.

Montero has proven himself to be a serviceable first baseman after spending the majority of the 2023 season at the position. His playing time, however, will be dictated by his performance at the plate. If Montero can finally put together a full season of power production as he has shown in Triple-A and down the stretch in 2023 with the Rockies, he could push Bryant to right field more often or slide in as the designated hitter. However, he has to prove that he can be consistent and cut down on his career 38.4% strikeout rate.

Michael Toglia was once the heir apparent at first base, but his stock with the team seems to have taken a hit due to his struggles at the plate in limited big-league action.

Much like Montero, Toglia features plenty of power potential as a switch-hitter and has the best defensive glove of the bunch at first, but his struggles to put the ball in play are glaring. He is competing for more playing time in right field, but his versatility does provide some options. Still, it feels like a make-or-break year for the former first-round pick.

Hunter Goodman (No. 16 PuRP) showed off plenty of power in the minors a year ago, eventually debuting in late August with the Rockies. However, in limited action with the Rockies, he went 14-for-70 with a home run, 17 RBI, and 24 strikeouts. Like Toglia he is an option at first base and right field, but the Rockies are also keeping him fresh on catching duties should that need ever arise. It makes sense that he could start the year in Triple-A Albuquerque instead to get regular playing time as opposed to sitting on the bench.

On the Farm

The farm system also has plenty of first basemen to keep an eye on:

Triple-A: Grant Lavigne 1B/DH

Double-A: Zach Kokoska 1B/LF

Double-A: AJ Lewis 1B/3B/C

High-A: Parker Kelly 1B/RF/3B

Low-A: Bryant Betancourt 1B/C

Low-A: Aidan Longwell 1B

First base is one of the thinner prospect groups in the organization, as Goodman was the only one to crack the top 30 in our PuRPs list. It also highlights the need for the Rockies to reduce the log jam at first and find something a bit more permanent.

Closing Thoughts

As the 2024 season gets underway, there is still no definitive answer as to who will be the everyday first baseman.

While it’s indicated that Bryant will likely get the most playing time there, the Rockies are viewing first base, right field, and designated hitter as all interconnected. The performance of other players will dictate Bryant’s position.

The idea of a six-man platoon isn’t exactly a recipe for success, but for a team trying to rebuild itself, this may be their best option to siphon through the jam.

