One of the most exciting new features of spring training 2024 is the introduction of “Spring Breakout,” a series of games designed to showcase some of the best young talent in baseball as each MLB team will field a team of their future stars.

In their Spring Breakout game, the Colorado Rockies will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:10 pm on Saturday, March 16 at Salt River Fields. (If you’ve got a ticket for the Rockies-Athletics afternoon game, it’s also your pass to Spring Breakout.)

Want to see how Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar does against Colorado Rockies pitcher Jaden Hill? Now’s your chance. Curious about Zac Veen’s ability to get a hit off D-backs pitcher Yu-min Lin? It could happen.

Let’s start with the specific rules and then do some roster projection.

Who can play?

There are some roster construction limitations, as Sam Dykstra explains::

Each roster will be constructed using MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Prospects list as its foundation. That means that players with rookie eligibility entering the 2024 season — most of whom will come directly from those Top 30s — can crack their club’s Spring Breakout roster. Major League rookie eligibility is defined as any player who has not yet exceeded 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 total regular-season days on an active roster at the game’s top level. So even players with Major League experience could participate in Spring Breakout if added to their respective rosters, which will include 23-27 players per club.

We thought MLB Pipeline should defer to Purple Row’s PuRPs list, but they did not agree. So with that in mind, here’s a link to the Rockies listed on MLB Pipeline — the 2024 list hasn’t yet been posted for either team — and here’s a link to the eligible D-backs prospects.

Based on the 2023 rankings, here is my best guess as to players who will make the Rockies’ roster:

C — Drew Romo, Willie MacIver

1B — Hunter Goodman, Grant Lavigne

2B — Adael Amador, Ryan Ritter

3B — Warming Bernabel, Aaron Schunk

SS — Julio Carreras, Coco Montes

OF — Yanquiel Fernandez, Jordan Beck, Zac Veen, Sterlin Thompson, Benny Montgomery, Bladimir Resitituyo

P — Angel Chivilli, Jeff Criswell, Chase Dollander, Jaden Hill, Evan Justice, Juan Mejia, Anthony Molina, Carson Palmquist, Riley Pint, Joe Rock, Victor Vodnik.

I’ve probably missed some key prospects and gotten some math wrong, but I know you all will help me out in the comments, and I look forward to seeing your rosters.

What are the rules?

It’s standard baseball fare with a few twists.

Games are only seven innings unless teams agree to play out the full nine.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be one of the stadiums using the “Automated ball-strike challenge system.” (Read more about that here.)

No three-batter minimum, which will allow more pitchers to throw.

Pitchers may leave the game and re-enter.

Games will use a pitch clock and PitchCom.

Teams have seven mound visits.

When will rosters be announced?

That’s happening this week, actually, on March 7 at 9:00 am on the MLB Network. We’ll have more when we know who’s on the roster.

The Rockies prospects are good — better than most projection systems think they are — and it will be great to watch them go up against a widely recognized top farm system.

This article was corrected to identify Grant Lavigne correctly. (His first name is not “Zac.”) The author apologizes for the error.

Accolades

The Rockies have begun giving out some of their spring training awards.

This morning, the Rockies presented Ryan Ritter with the Doug Million Player of the Year Award and Michael Prosecky with the inaugural Rick Mathews Pitcher of the Year Award.



Congratulations to both players pic.twitter.com/cPdYTz2Y6Z — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 3, 2024

This week on Rockies Instagram

The Rockies entrusted Nolan Jones with a camera in the dugout, and, well, see for yourself.

Keep it up, Elehuris Montero!

