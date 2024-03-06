Does Kris Bryant regret signing with the Colorado Rockies?

The baseball world was sent into a tizzy last week when Sam Blum of The Athletic published an article entitled “Kris Bryant left the spotlight behind in Chicago; in Colorado, his burden is different.” In the article, Bryant discusses his time coming up with the Cubs and talks more about the decision to sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies. It was his comments about the timing of his signing that became the subject of controversy among fans and the media.

“It’s like, ‘Oh shoot, I need to get there [to Spring Training].” Bryant was quoted as saying, “There were other teams interested, but I didn’t want to wait around … It was a completely different situation for a lot of free agents at the time. I guess I didn’t do as much research into the prospects as I could.”

Both Blum and the majority of readers interpreted that comment as Bryant disparaging the Rockies organization and the farm system. It seemed that the only reason he signed was because he felt rushed and that he regretted it because he didn’t know how bad the Rockies actually were.

Understandably, Rockies fans were upset with the comments. Bryant’s contract has been under scrutiny since he signed, and he hasn’t done much to help his case on the field as injuries and poor performance have followed him the past two seasons.

The heat received for this interview led Bryant to quickly pivot to damage control and clear the air last Friday in an interview with Thomas Harding. He insisted that the comments were about his rushed free agency and not about regret signing with the Rockies or the prospects with the team.

So, why am I writing about this debacle? Well, I’ve been contemplating both articles and trying to make sense of this whole thing, and trying not to let the sensationalist effect of the initial article that kicked this off all to simply prey on my thoughts.

As a journalist, I’ve learned that context is everything. While reading Blum’s article, something didn’t mesh in my mind with what he was writing. In all honesty, it felt as if Blum did take some editorial liberties while interpreting Bryant’s comments. Could he have asked some clarifying questions? Absolutely. Could Bryant have also considered his words more carefully? Definitely.

But, to answer my question at the beginning; No, I don’t think Bryant regrets signing with the Rockies.

When the Rockies first introduced Bryant in 2022, he made it clear that he was extremely excited about the fact he had the ability to choose where he wanted to play as a free agent and he just so happened to choose the Rockies despite other team’s interest (the likely subjects of the prospects comment).

Yes, the fact the Rockies offered a ton of money definitely helps with the decision process, but there was still something underlying to Bryant’s decision.

There is a notion that Bryant has completely checked out at this point in his career. He’s already been a Rookie of the Year, an MVP, a World Series champion, and secured his bag of cash. Essentially, the Rockies are his early retirement plan. While there may be some credit to this idea, I refuse to believe that this is anywhere close to the case for Bryant.

Bryant is a quiet, private individual. In Blum’s article, the instance of the Chicago Cubs erecting a billboard of Bryant was related. In many ways, the burden of being the savior for a team that was looking to break a 108-year-old curse was thrust upon Bryant. He was able to live up to the expectations, but the spotlight wasn’t something he ever wanted, it simply found him.

With the Rockies, that spotlight is a lot dimmer.

“As a player, it’s an easier spot to be in,” Bryant said in the interview. “Because you don’t really have that outside pressure, like the Dodgers are going to have. They invest a lot of money in good players. So they have to go out there and win. For us, we can be someone that nobody talks about.”

I can understand this desire. The Cubs are a historic team playing in a historic city and aren’t able to fly under the radar. The national spotlight is on them constantly due to their popularity. The larger baseball world often forgets about the Rockies, so they can fly under the radar and not worry about the looming national media attention and expectations. The Rockies are projected by many publications to be the worst team in baseball. Not ideal by any means, but it’s the idea that they don’t have to worry about someone like Christopher Russo popping up on High Heat and screaming about how bad the Rockies were last night.

He made a point of talking about his desire to be a leader for younger guys in his introductory press conference and reiterated it to Thomas Harding. It’s a role that he has fully embraced with the Rockies behind the scenes. Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle have spoken at length about his mentorship. Bryant even took it upon himself to buy Jones a Rolex watch last season for driving in 60 runs.

“When I signed, I didn’t know who Brenton Doyle was,” he said. “I didn’t know Elehuris Montero. I didn’t know Ezequiel Tovar. I didn’t know [infield prospect] Adael Amador. Some got drafted while I was here, like [pitching prospect] Jaden Hill and [outfield prospect] Jordan Beck. Now I’m getting a chance to see what they can do.

Part of that leadership is understanding that baseball is supposed to be fun and that is something that he’s trying to embrace in 2024.

“I feel like when you do something for so long, sometimes you lose touch with the reality of the situation and how cool it is,” Bryant said. “You kind of take it for granted sometimes. I don’t take it for granted. But I think we all fall into that mindset sometimes. It’s a privilege to play this game.”

In a spring training game the other day, I saw Bryant smack a double down the line. There was legitimate joy on his face with a big smile directed to the dugout. That’s the Bryant I want to see more of this season.

For a team going nowhere fast and trying to remedy the situation, Bryant’s quiet leadership is key for the young squad. It’s a role he has embraced and while he’s a quiet guy in the public perception, we’ll never fully know what he’s like behind closed doors in the sanctuary of a players clubhouse.

We shouldn’t blame the guy for taking the contract he did. We can be critical of his performance however because the fact of the matter is that Bryant has not been worth his contract for the past two seasons. In 122 games he has just 15 home runs and a .740 OPS, a far cry from the expectations of a guy earning $28 million a year. There have also been concerns about his decreasing exit velocity and quality of contact. I know it, you know it, the Rockies know it, and Bryant knows it more than anyone.

I don’t believe the Rockies ever intended Bryant to be the savior of the franchise (at least everyone but the owner) when they signed him, because that soggy bandage wasn’t going to plug the gaping hole in the hull of the ship. It’s extremely likely they just wanted a household name to sell more tickets and merch and put up the facade of competing, but they have also always liked the guy. I do disagree with Bill Schmidt’s comments they signed him to “just be one of the guys” though. If you didn’t intend for him to be one of the faces of the franchise, he wouldn’t be making $182 million over seven years.

2024 is crucial for Bryant to not only perform on the field, but also to prove to the fans of the Rockies that he wants to be here, and more importantly, that he cares. Talk is one thing, and it does carry some weight, but actions speak louder than words. No one wants their team viewed as a glorified retirement home where players can relax and not worry about trying to compete because they are getting paid either way. Bryant has to step out from behind the curtain a little bit more and talk to the media, engage with the community more, and become engrained in the culture around the Colorado Rockies.

I have faith that Bryant can still turn the ship around for the contract and look forward to how he does this coming season. His presence is important and the Rockies can still benefit from him being here both on and off the field. He might just want to make sure he’s more careful with his comments next time he does an interview.

Rockies prospect Jordan Beck chases ultimate dream by following Todd Helton’s advice | The Denver Gazette

Jordan Beck has been making a splash in spring training and part of his success is thanks to a fellow Vol and Rockies Hall of Famer Todd Helton. Beck has received texts and advice from Helton to help with his hitting and the results have continued to roll in for the young outfielder as he aims to make his debut at some point in the 2024 season.

