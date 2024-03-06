We don’t need to completely revisit the history of the second base position since the departure of D.J. LeMahieu following the 2018 season. But, to make a long story short, the Colorado Rockies had a very clear heir at the time and have also not posted a winning record since then.

That heir is still in place, with the organization banking on him reaching his All-Star potential any time now. However, as the years have passed with little to show for it, an heir to the heir has emerged – making the position a focal point this season not only for the present, but also the future of the organization.

We’ve already touched on this once this off-season, but let’s take another dive into why second base may be the most important position for the Rockies in 2024.

The Starter

By now, every Rockies fan is plenty familiar with Brendan Rodgers. The former third-overall selection of the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school in Florida was destined to become Colorado’s next start. His minor league career did little to dissuade that notion as he ascended through each level with little struggle.

But the injury bug infested the young infielder almost as soon as he reached the big leagues and hasn’t seemed to loosen its grip since. Since 2020, Rodgers has appeared in 292 of Colorado’s 546 games – 53.5%.

His career-high came in 2022 where he appeared in 137 games, posting a league-average 97 OPS+ and taking home a Gold Glove for his defense. It seemed to be the start of better days ahead but that notion was quickly squashed early in spring training 2023 when Rodgers suffered a dislocated shoulder, requiring surgery and once again putting him on the shelf.

He did return before the end of the season, but posted an uninspiring .700 OPS in 192 PA. That lackluster offensive performance has been an overarching theme for Rodgers in his young career – owning a .265/.317/.410 slash-line and 89 OPS+ in just under 1300 plate appearances.

But the talent and ability are still there for Rodgers to become not just an elite defender, but also one of the biggest offensive contributors in the league at the second base position. Once again, the Rockies will be hoping this year it all comes together and Rodgers starts to reach his lofty ceiling.

The Depth Options

After a full year of Harold Castro in 2023, Colorado has mercifully appeared to go with more homegrown alternatives. Alan Trejo has the inside-track to the backup infielder role with Coco Montes likely being the first to get the call from the minors if an injury strikes. Prospect Julio Carreras (No. 22 PuRP) is also on the 40-man roster and could possibly getting a big-league look this season.

Additionally, Connor Kaiser is still in the organization and could be an emergency option while former second-round selection Aaron Schunk could see his first MLB time this year and has the ability to fill-in at the position.

The Heir

While Carreras and Schunk still hold some mild intrigue as prospects, the big fish in the Colorado farm system lurks at the position in Double-A. Adael Amador (No. 1 PuRP) has burst onto the scene since first reaching the states in 2021, ascending not only to the top of the organization’s farm rankings but also well within the top 50 of every national prospect publication.

Amador reached Double-A Hartford to finish 2023 but was slowed-down by a hand injury in the final weeks of the season. Still, the talented infielder owns a career .292/.401/.461 line in 1,077 PA and has displayed a remarkably polished approach with a BB-to-K of 153-to-133.

With Ezequiel Tovar entrenched at shortstop for the foreseeable future, it is becoming increasingly evident that Amador will eventually be by his side as the other half of a dynamic Rockies’ middle-infield.

Those same lofty expectations were once placed on Rodgers, however. And, with just two years of team control remaining, it appears time has started to run out on him becoming a staple of a winning Rockies core. But with the rise of Amador, Rodgers may be the best trade chip in Colorado’s pocket. If he is able to stay healthy and take another step forward offensively, the Rockies could be in a position to move on from their former top pick in 2024 to address other areas of need in the organization while clearing the runaway for Amador to take and become the next big-league core piece in the organization’s rebuild.