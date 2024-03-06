Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 13 thread: Andrew Heaney vs. Kyle Freeland

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-4) welcome the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers Seattle Mariners (7-4) to Salt River Fields.
Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers while Kyle Freeland will start for the Colorado Rockies.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: Not available
Radio: MLB.com
Lineups
For the visiting Rangers:
Rangers lineup for March 6, 2024 at Colorado. A live audio webcast of today's game will be available for streaming on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and the Rangers app. pic.twitter.com/89oWB6hkkt— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 6, 2024
And the home Rockies:
Back at it in Scottsdale.— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 6, 2024
⏰ 1:10 PM MT pic.twitter.com/rIAUsoIeIx
★ ★ ★
Loading comments...