Third base, like so many of the infield positions of the Colorado Rockies, is pretty much set entering the 2024 season. There’s little question as to who will get the nod to start the season, but far more questions about who could be the next man up. Ryan McMahon is once again the guy, but what happens next?

The Starter

“Mac” is back, to the surprise of no one.

He’s entering the third of a six-year contract extension and isn’t going anywhere — nor should he. After all, he’s been an absolute wizard at the hot corner, once again being named a Gold Glove finalist at the end of the last season. That brilliant glovework isn’t likely to disappear this season, and with much of Colorado’s pitching staff still looking to induce weak contact and generate ground balls, they’re happy to keep that going.

McMahon’s biggest hurdle remains consistently barreling up the ball, as he continues to strike out at a fairly high rate (over 30% of his at-bats last season). The 20-homers-a-season are nice, but generating more consistent contact would elevate his game to that next level and place him in the upper echelon of the game’s best third basemen.

Whiff issues aside, McMahon will be the guy holding it down on Opening Day.

There’s another name, though, that could potentially factor in this season, and it’s one that Rockies fans are intimately familiar with.

Depth Options

Ever heard of Elehuris Montero?

There have been many a discussion about his ability and, more than that, his place in the organization’s future. “Monty” was originally brought up as a third baseman, though his defensive abilities aren’t a patch on McMahon’s (-4 Outs Above Average at third last season), and his future there is cloudy.

He’s probably Bud Black’s first choice if McMahon needs a day off, especially with Kris Bryant officially being moved to first base full-time. Montero’s out of Minor League options, so the Rockies will need to figure out what they want to do with him ASAP (though that’s a topic for another day).

If they decide not to utilize Montero as a backup, utility man, Alan Trejo has a bit of experience at third base, though Colorado would strongly prefer to see him play the middle infield. He’d be an emergency-only option.

Bryant, again, is earmarked for the first base gig, but could be used if the Rockies are facing an apocalyptic situation. That’s hyperbole, but it’s true Colorado wants to be really careful with him given his recent injury history. Consider him the third man on the depth chart, but don’t hold your breath on Bryant getting time there this season.

Also potentially in the mix — though also highly unlikely to spend time at third -- is new superstar Nolan Jones. He’s almost certainly set to man left field, though it’s worth noting that Jones did start at third base once last season. He’s manned the hot corner many a time in his Minor League career especially, so it’s not exactly foreign territory to him. Could he spend a few games there this year?

Probably not, but hey, you never know

On the Farm

Unlike other positions in the Rockies farm system, there isn’t a ton of help on the way for third base. The name that fans are probably going to recognize is Sterlin Thompson (No. 5 PuRP), a 2022 compensatory pick that’s turning heads after a strong year of High-A and AA ball last season. Colorado is high on Thompson, though it’s not fully clear if they see him a true third baseman or as an outfielder/second base in the long-term (interestingly, Thompson didn’t play third at all in this past Arizona Fall League, even though that’s where he spent the majority of his time in MiLB). Assuming he does stay at the hot corner, the Longmont, Colorado-born youngster will be one to look for in the future, hopefully arriving around 2026 or so.

Warming Bernabel (No. 17 PuRP) is another one to keep an eye on. The 21-year-old had a great 2022, but took a step backwards last season as he hit just .225 at Double-A Hartford amid an injury-plagued season. Unlike Thompson, Bernabel is much more clearly slated to be a third baseman, having played all but two games there in his professional career. If Thompson does move to another position, Bernabel is likely the incumbent. Let’s see if a season at full health can get him back on track.

Closing Thoughts

McMahon’s the guy in 2024, full stop. He’s going to have to make adjustments if he’s going to enter that next level of exemplary third basemen that inhabit MLB, and that starts with limiting his strikeouts. It’s hard to see a situation where anyone other than “RyMac” gets significant time at third, even if he continues to struggle.

One hopes that McMahon, 29 years old during this 2024 campaign and arguably in his prime, can make the changes and step up this season. Regardless of the bat, the glove will still sparkle, and McMahon could finally bring that deserved piece of golden hardware home with him.

