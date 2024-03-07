Spring Training is a time for all MLB teams to be optimistic, and the Colorado Rockies are no different to start the 2024 season. Prospects like Jordan Beck and Jaden Hill are garnering attention in the first big-league camp experiences – giving many fans hope for the future of the franchise.

But make no mistake about it, the Rockies are still set-up to struggle at the Major League level this year. After a franchise-record 103 losses in the previous year, it’s hard to imagine the team hasn’t already reached its rock-bottom. That said, there are still lower depths that can be achieved – whether through bad luck or mismanagement.

Some are obvious – more injuries to an already decimated rotation or Kris Bryant continuing to to underachieve both in performance and games played will only deepen the hole Colorado is in. But it can get worse than that.

With that in mind, let’s look at three worst-case scenarios for the Rockies in 2024.

Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar all go backwards.

The whole point of Colorado’s unofficial rebuild is to move on from the old core and establish a new one. That shift kicked into-gear last year with Ezequiel Tovar starting at SS on the Opening Day lineup and getting his first full-season under his belt. Not long after, he was joined by the toolsy Brenton Doyle up-the-middle and newly-acquired Nolan Jones – who mashed his way into easily becoming the Rockies’ biggest offensive threat.

Doyle left plenty to be desired with the bat in his big-league time, but showed enough signs of potential to keep hope alive in his ability at the plate while also playing such stellar defense that he took home the first Gold Glove Award by a Rockies outfielder since Carlos Gonzalez in 2013.

This trio became the new identity for Colorado, one the franchise is not shy about selling to the fanbase as to why they’ll be competitive again soon. But that promise requires progress, and progress is not a guarantee. Joelle Milholm did a deep-dive into the dreaded “sophomore slump” a few weeks back and tried to quantify the likelihood of that happening to this group.

The good news is there are no glaring red flags, however it is also not outside of the realm of possibility. If injuries and regression strike this group in 2024, it will be a significant blow to the future of the organization.

Brendan Rodgers misses significant time…again.

Maybe the biggest lynch-pin to the present and future of the Rockies organization is 2B Brendan Rodgers. We’ve talked ad-nauseum about Rodgers over the years, but it’s for good reason. The infielder possesses elite talent but has never been able to consistently stay on the field and put it all together.

Colorado is once again left hoping that this will be the year that it happens – a belief system that is all too familiar at this point. However, the stakes on Rodgers’ development are different this time around. As covered in yesterday’s State of the Position, Colorado has a very clear candidate for the position in 2025 and beyond in top-prospect Adael Amador (No. 1 PuRP) – a player many are expecting to possess an All-Star-caliber ceiling at the big-league level.

Amador’s emergence puts Colorado in a precarious position with Rodgers. With only two years of team control remaining and a significant history of injuries, it seems time is running out on the relationship between the club and the former third-overall draft selection.

That ticking-clock puts pressure on the organization to make the most of the remaining time with Rodgers. While an extension is certainly not outside the realm of possibility, it makes far more sense for management to cash-in Rodgers in a trade to help address other areas of need in the organization – clearing the path for Amador to take over in 2025.

Rodgers is already one of the team’s most valuable players, but that value is admittedly limited due to his injury history. However, a strong and healthy first half could do wonders to restore his value and give Colorado an opportunity to sell-high on the infielder. Or, another long-term injury could tank what value they have.

Elehuris Montero rides the bench until he gets released.

No matter your personal opinion, there’s no denying that the Nolan Arenado trade is still a black cloud hovering over the head of the Colorado organization. Three years after the infamous deal, Colorado is down to just players left from the return-package – LHP Austin Gomber and 1B Elehuris Montero. This creates added attention to their production simply because of association.

While there is plenty to discuss about Gomber, he at least has become a fixture in the starting rotation. Montero, however, has floated between Triple-A and the majors – crushing against lower competition while struggling to get consistent playing time in Bud Black’s lineup.

The third base experiment flamed out early last year, relegating Montero to a strict 1B/DH role. Those positions are currently ear-marked for high-priced veterans Charlie Blackmon and Bryant – once again leaving Montero as the odd-man out in the lineup. Based on this arrangement, Montero will seemingly have to make the most of his limited playing time to garner more starting time.

But he is out of club-options, leaving the distinct possibility that, if he doesn’t thrive, it could ultimately lead to the end of his time in a Colorado uniform. The inevitability of this outcome has been a major point of frustration for long-suffering Rockies fans, but 2024 seems to be a boiling point on whether Montero finally gets the full opportunity many have been clamoring for or not.

