Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Preston Wilson and Dexter Fowler

Every Rockie Ever is a show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode of Every Rockie Ever, Skyler and Dustin look back on a pair of center fielders from Rockies past. They marvel at the incredible 2003 season of Preston Wilson in the lone All-Star season of his career when he led the NL with 143 RBI. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the rest of his career after that but he still left a lasting impact on Rockies history during his brief. They then talk about Dexter Fowler, his quest to becoming a switch hitter as well as reliving his memorable catch to save the only no-hitter in Rockies history.

Preston Wilson- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2003-2005

284 Games Played

.269/.333/.498

288 H, 157 R, 69 2B, 2 3B, 57 HR, 217 RBI

1x All-Star (2003)

Career-high 43 HR and league-leading 141 RBI in 2003#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/v3wLMD3VVa — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 6, 2022

Dexter Fowler- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2008-2013

667 Games Played

.270/.365/.423

606 H, 376 R, 120 2B, 53 3B, 40 HR, 210 RBI,

83 SB

Led league with 14 3B in 2010

Current franchise leader in 3B (Blackmon trails w/ 52)#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/bkaYtQoo53 — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 20, 2022

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!