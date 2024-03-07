Colorado Rockies announce Spring Breakout roster

This morning, the MLB Network revealed all 30 rosters for the coming “Spring Breakout,” series of games designed to showcase some of the best young talent in baseball. Lineups relied primarily on MLB Pipeline rankings, which were updated earlier this week, though teams were allowed to make some adjustments. Read the Colorado Rockies’ 2024 MLB Pipeline Top 30 Prospects list here.

Here’s what the Rockies’ roster looks like.

PITCHERS

Zach Agnos, RHP

Angel Chivilli, RHP

Isaiah Coupet, LHP

Cade Denton, RHP

Chase Dollander, RHP

Seth Halvorsen, RHP

Jaden Hill, RHP

Jack Mahoney, RHP

Juan Mejia, RHP

Carson Palmquist, LHP

Joe Rock, LHP

Sean Sullivan, LHP

CATCHERS

Drew Romo, C

Braxton Fulford, C

INFIELDERS

Adael Amador, SS/2B

Warming Bernabel, 3B

Hunter Goodman, 1B/OF/C

Kyle Karros, 3B

Dyan Jorge, SS

Ryan Ritter, SS/2B

OUTFIELDERS

Jordan Beck, OF

Cole Carrigg, OF/UTIL

Yanquiel Fernandez

Benny Montgomery, OF

Sterlin Thompson, OF

Zac Veen, OF

So a few surprises, but not many.

Read more about the rules here.

As a reminder, the Rockies will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks in their Spring Breakout game, which at 5:10 pm on Saturday, March 16 at Salt River Fields. (If you’ve got a ticket for the Rockies-Athletics afternoon game, it also serves as your pass to Spring Breakout.)