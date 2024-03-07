 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 14 thread: Cole Ragans vs. Cal Quantrill — GAME CANCELLED

Quantrill will make his second spring training appearance today.

By Renee Dechert
/ new
COLORADO ROCKIES SPRING TRAINING Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

UPDATE: Today’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Tomorrow’s game will be televised.

★ ★ ★

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-4-1) welcome the Kansas City Royals (9-4) to Salt River Fields.

Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Rangers while Cal Quantrill will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 1:30 PM MDT due to a weather delay

TV: Not available

Radio: MLB.com

Lineups

For the visiting Royals:

And the home Rockies:

★ ★ ★

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...