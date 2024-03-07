Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 14 thread: Cole Ragans vs. Cal Quantrill — GAME CANCELLED

UPDATE: Today’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
Tomorrow’s game will be televised.
Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-4-1) welcome the Kansas City Royals (9-4) to Salt River Fields.
Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Rangers while Cal Quantrill will start for the Colorado Rockies.
First Pitch: 1:30 PM MDT due to a weather delay
TV: Not available
Radio: MLB.com
Lineups
For the visiting Royals:
Cole Ragans is back on the bump as we head to Scottsdale to take on the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/qyGOf3oRGx— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 7, 2024
And the home Rockies:
Due to weather, today's game is currently expected to start at 1:30. pic.twitter.com/qypJ92GZ8l— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 7, 2024
