Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 14 thread: Cole Ragans vs. Cal Quantrill — GAME CANCELLED

UPDATE: Today’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Tomorrow’s game will be televised.

★ ★ ★

Today, the Colorado Rockies (8-4-1) welcome the Kansas City Royals (9-4) to Salt River Fields.

Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Rangers while Cal Quantrill will start for the Colorado Rockies.

First Pitch: 1:30 PM MDT due to a weather delay

TV: Not available

Radio: MLB.com

Lineups

For the visiting Royals:

Cole Ragans is back on the bump as we head to Scottsdale to take on the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/qyGOf3oRGx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 7, 2024

And the home Rockies:

Due to weather, today's game is currently expected to start at 1:30. pic.twitter.com/qypJ92GZ8l — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 7, 2024

★ ★ ★