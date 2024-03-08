The shortstop position is set for the near future, with the 22-year-old Ezequiel Tovar at the helm. Last season, Tovar broke camp as the starter and played 153 games last year as a rookie for the Rockies. Besides Tovar, the Rockies will have a few options within the organization, including prospects and non-roster invitees, behind him in case depth is needed during the marathon season.

The Starter

Ezequiel Tovar is back as the starting shortstop this year for his sophomore season in the Big Leagues. The 22-year-old Venezuelan played in all but nine games in 2023. Tovar had a solid rookie campaign, putting up a 2.5 WAR season. His 153 games was the second most ever for a Rockies rookie, only behind fellow shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

While Tovar’s 2023 stats didn’t blow anyone away, especially in Rookie of the Year voting, it’s important to remember that Tovar is only 22 years old. At the time, he was the youngest Opening Day starter in Rockies history last year at just 21 year, 240 days. His finished the season with a final slash line was .253/.287/.408 along with 15 home runs and 73 RBI. Tovar was below league-average at the plate last year, with an OPS+ of 77 (100 is league average), but was a solid in the field. With only seven errors in nearly 600 chances, Tovar lived up to expectations of being an elite fielder. In his first season, Tovar was named a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award at shortstop, with a .988 fielding percentage and 13 defensive runs saved.

The question going into the 2024 season is if Tovar can improve on his rookie season, or have a dreaded sophomore slump?

The Depth Options

Tovar is expected to play most, if not every game at short, but with the ebbs and flow of the MLB season, depth pieces will be needed to fill in on days off or injuries. Last year, Alan Trejo started the few games Tovar did not start, and he will likely be the next man up in 2024. Although Trejo is currently not on the active 40-man roster, he is a non-roster invite to spring training and, assuming the coaching staff doesn’t go in a different direction, will likely be make the roster as an utility bench player. Most credible sites, including Fangraphs, have Trejo listed as the backup utility infielder for Opening Day. Trejo appeared throughout the Rockies infield in 82 games last season, including nine games (seven starts) at shortstop.

Connor Kaiser, who played shortstop in two games briefly last season, is another option within the organization. Like Trejo, Kaiser is not on the 40-man roster, but is with the team as a non-roster invite to spring training. Kaiser spent most last season with Triple-A Albuquerque and will likely play with the Isotopes again this season.

On the Farm

The Rockies have a few notable prospects at shortstop, including three top-20 Purple Row prospects. The team’s top prospect, and PuRP no. 1 Adael Amador will be spending time in Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque this upcoming season with a chance to make his MLB debut late in the season if all things go as planned. Amador has split time between shortstop and second base with the Yard Goats, and with the 22-year-old Tovar being the current shortstop, he will probably be playing more second base.

The other top ten shortstop prospect within the organization is PuRP no. 9 Dyan Jorge. Jorge ended last season with Single-A Fresno and put up solid offensive numbers in 49 games with the Grizzlies. The 20-year-old will likely spend this next season between the Grizzlies again and the Yard Goats, but could work his way higher up the organization with a successful season.

One other option currently within the organization is PuRP no. 17 Warming Bernabel. Between injuries and struggles at the plate, Bernabel’s 2023 season was disappointing after a strong 2022, but he was also one of the youngest players in the Eastern League last season. A bounce-back 2024 season will hopefully result in a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque and possibly even an MLB debut.

Closing Thoughts

The Rockies have a lot of depth throughout the organization at the shortstop position. The promising young prospects on the farm will likely need to work on other defensive positions to break through to the majors, especially top prospect Adael Amador. Ezequiel Tovar will build on a successful rookie season and hopefully solidify his spot as the Rockies franchise shortstop.

