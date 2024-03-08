As hard as 2023 was on Rockies fans, it had to be brutal for the players.

Coming in with the Major League worst 5.67 ERA, the pitchers especially had to feel the pain of each and every loss. One hundred and three times.

At Rockies Fest in January, Austin Gomber, who went 9-9 in 27 starts and a 5.50 ERA last year, described how the 2023 season affected him.

“Everybody goes through failures … and it definitely weighs on you, especially when the team is not having success,” Gomber said. “The way that I pitch and the way that I start, I personally took a lot of blame for that.”

With how many Rockies pitchers went down with injuries, with Kyle Freeland still struggling with consistency, and with new prospects trying to adjust to the Majors — on top of the usual altitude-to-sea-level adjustments — the suffering goes beyond soaring losses and ERAs. It has to rattle each pitcher’s belief in their stuff. How can it not shake you?

In addition to increasing wins, part of rebounding from the worst season in franchise history has to be in building up the self-confidence of each and every pitcher. Hopefully, that’s happening over Spring Training. As pitchers try out new pitches and try to commit new holds and adjustments to muscle memory, they’re building trail-and-error experience with hopes it translates to the regular season.

As an organization, the Rockies coaches and front office need a game plan to help the pitching staff hit the reset button. As is true with most pitching methods, the Tampa Bay Rays are the model to follow.

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings laid this out in an article this week titled “How the Rays have simplified the complex art of pitcher development.” The lesson really is simple. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks says it best: “The core ethos is throw strike one and believe in your (stuff).”

Standing atop the historic foundational strengths of pitching in Tampa, Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder is hammering home this message to his staff: “Our belief system is if you (execute that pitch) over and over again, the success will follow.”

A huge part of that is throwing a strike on the first pitch. The Rays led MLB in 2023 with a 65.7% first-pitch strike rate. The Rockies came in at No. 21 at 61.2%. One small goal on the way to more Rockies wins and a stronger pitching staff has to be more first-pitch strikes. The Rockies need to climb that chart.

The Rays had three pitchers undergo elbow surgery last year. They often trade top arms. But as Jennings explains, “They have been top-six in staff ERA every year since Snyder became pitching coach in 2018.”

In 2018, the Rockies climbed to No. 20 overall in staff ERA. They have been in the bottom six in staff ERA in each year since.

When the Rays break down the pitching in each series, Jennings explains they highlight the best of each pitch based on execution — that could mean it was a strike or a hit ball. The point is the consistency. The results may come later, but there has to be the belief that they will come. The Rays believe in their pitchers. The pitchers believe in their coaches.

With the new performance lab in Scottsdale, the Rockies coaching staff needs to be constantly analyzing data, talking with pitchers and creating game plans centered on each pitcher’s strengths. There may be rough patches. It won’t always be pretty.

There has to be trust, which is a big part of Clint Hurdle’s coaching and player development philosophy.

“No player will ever let you coach them until they trust you,” Hurdle said at Rockies Fest in January. “If any of you out there, you think about it, if you are playing or working in an office or whatever you are doing and you have a boss, if you don’t trust them, you only go so far. If you trust them, there is no telling what they can get you to do. Kids today, you gotta earn their trust.”

With pitchers like Ryan Feltner and Peter Lambert, young arms in the bullpen and more prospects coming from the farm, the Rockies have to earn their trust. For veterans like Freeland and Gomber, the Rockies need to give them the tools and coaching to build back their confidence.

Once again, the Rays have shown the pitching way. The Rockies should follow.

