Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 15 thread: Austin Gomber vs. José Soriano

After Inclement weather canceled their game on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies head to Tempe, Arizona, to face off against the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Gomber (0-1, 19.29 ERA), looks to bounce back after a rough spring outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 3. In 1 1⁄3 innings he allowed five runs on seven hits on just 11 pitches. Manny Randhawa laid out the rest of the Rockies' pitching plans for today.
With the rainout today, here's how the pitching lines up for the Rockies tomorrow at Angels:— Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) March 8, 2024
LHP Austin Gomber
RHP Nick Mears
RHP Anthony Molina
LHP Jalen Beeks
RHP Jake Bird
RHP Victor Vodnik
LHP Evan Justice https://t.co/qxU9UBxjnO
José Soriano (0-0, 13.50 ERA) makes his second appearance of spring training. In his first outing, he tossed two innings against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, allowing three runs on two hits.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: MLB.tv (Angels feed)
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups
For the visiting Rockies:
Friday afternoon baseball— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 8, 2024
And the home Angels:
Angels vs Rockies today, Soriano starting. pic.twitter.com/qe6N9qRMSG— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 8, 2024
