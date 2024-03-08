 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 15 thread: Austin Gomber vs. José Soriano

Gomber looks to get back on track against the Angels

By Skyler Timmins
After Inclement weather canceled their game on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies head to Tempe, Arizona, to face off against the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Gomber (0-1, 19.29 ERA), looks to bounce back after a rough spring outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 3. In 1 13 innings he allowed five runs on seven hits on just 11 pitches. Manny Randhawa laid out the rest of the Rockies' pitching plans for today.

José Soriano (0-0, 13.50 ERA) makes his second appearance of spring training. In his first outing, he tossed two innings against the San Francisco Giants on February 26, allowing three runs on two hits.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: MLB.tv (Angels feed)

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups

For the visiting Rockies:

And the home Angels:

