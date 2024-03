Let the games continue!

So far, the Rockies are 8-5 in their spring training games – not that it means anything, but let us enjoy these good times while we can.

Dakota Hudson is projected to start today’s game against for the Colorado Rockies with Jameson Taillon taking the mound for the home Chicago Cubs.

It’s going to be another good weekend to watch baseball.

