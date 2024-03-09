Colorado Rockies Spring Training game no. 16 thread: Dakota Hudson vs Jameson Taillon

The Colorado Rockies travel to Mesa again to take on the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the Rox, continuing his quest to snag a spot in the starting rotation. Hudson also faced the Cubs on February 29th at Sloan, where he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one in one inning of work. In his last outing against the San Francisco Giants on March 4, he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking three and one strikeout in two innings.

He will face Cubs’ right-hander Jameson Taillon, who is making his 2024 spring debut. Taillon made 30 appearances (29 starts) for the Cubs in 2023 and posted an 8-10 record with a 4.84 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

First Pitch: 1:05 PM MDT

TV: MLB.tv (Cubs feed)

Radio: None

Lineups: