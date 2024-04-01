Although it came with no “interpolations” of predicted success or claims of how his team would perform this season, Colorado Rockies principal owner Dick Monfort has broken his off-season silence. Somewhat overshadowed by the fanfare of Opening Day on Thursday, Monfort spoke with Troy Renck of the Denver Post over brunch to discuss his feelings and the state of the organization.

“I want to win,” Monfort said.

While some Rockies fans may be loath to believe the Greeley native and meat-packing magnate, the frustration of the much-criticized owner is tangible.

“My biggest problem is I hate losing, and it is hard to debate anybody when you are losing,” he continued.

And losing is something the Rockies have become familiar with. Five-straight sub-.500 seasons culminated with a franchise record 103-loss campaign in 2023 that had Rockies fans exhausted at best and apathetic at worst. The franchise is arguably at rock bottom as a long-awaited rebuild has finally been forced.

The Rockies were sellers at last year’s deadline to bring in pitching prospects, spent very little in terms of free agency during the off-season, and are finally focusing on their youth movement. Yet it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated as the losing will continue, a fact brought home with the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The Rockies are already off to an abysmal start after going 1-3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks with multiple games ending as blowouts.

Monfort knows he and the organization have critics both inside and outside the fanbase, but also understands the “the best way to quiet them down is to win, and win all the time.” He certainly appears to believe this is possible with how the Rockies are currently operating.

However, the rest of Monfort’s conversation with Renck is unlikely to change the hearts and minds of apathetic Rockies fans. It’s perfectly believable that Monfort wants to win ballgames and pull the Rockies out of their losing ways, but it also comes across as attempting to evade or brush off the criticisms he frequently faces.

Monfort balked at the idea of bringing in outside viewpoints and talent to the organization despite his claims of being open-minded. General manager Bill Schmidt has been with the organization since 1999 and is in his third year of running the show. Manager Bud Black is in his eighth season as skipper, and although he’s in the final year of his contract, it is rumored that the Rockies are looking to extend him.

“(Bringing in someone from the outside) is the other side of it. And I am not saying it’s totally wrong. But when (former GM) Jeff (Bridich) left there were a lot of people from the outside who interviewed or had interest. They would tell me how to win at altitude and everything they mentioned, it would not have worked, or it’s all things we have tried,” Monfort said.

“I think in any business you have to have people you can trust, and I trust both of them. With (Schmidt), it’s his third year. I think he has a good handle on it. I think he has a lot of talent to work with coming up. Take the combination of smart baseball people who work hard, who are trustworthy, loyal and all want to win in Colorado, that’s a damn good combination.”

The idea that the Rockies can’t or shouldn’t bring in outside talent because their ideas wouldn’t have worked or were something the team had already tried rings hollow when the organization has had 31 years to discover a winning formula for Colorado baseball. It shows a stubbornness in Monfort, a desire for him and ‘his guys’ to be the ones to figure it all out. It comes across as a belief that if a method doesn’t work the first time, it isn’t worth trying again, or that if he hasn’t thought of it then it isn’t worth trying at all. Rather than some analytics nerds from Arizona or the big spenders in Arlington—two organizations that went from 100+ losses to World Series teams in just a few seasons—he and his inner circle alone truly want to bring the Rockies to victory.

Monfort even seems to understand that he is potentially too loyal to those within an already insular organization, but brushes it off.

He defended himself by saying, “I do worry I am (too loyal). I am open-minded to everything. But if you have to be organic, you have to stick with organic guys.”

Monfort may be optimistic that he can guide the team to victory, but insists that it will have to happen by continuing to build on what the Rockies are already doing: focusing on international signings and a draft-and-develop philosophy while not largely engaging in the free agent market. He reiterated that the Rockies are a draft-and-develop organization that would not spend much on free agents.

While this approach arguably has not yet worked for the Rockies, Monfort is optimistic that better days are ahead with a combination of the current team remaining—or becoming—healthy, young players like Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar making their marks on the big leagues, and an underrated farm system. He also reiterated that Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela would be returning, which will be a big help to the club.

The team is also looking to combine the offensive and defensive talent in the farm system with a ‘throw everything at the wall and see what sticks’ approach with drafting and obtaining much-needed pitching talent. Since big-name free agent pitchers are unlikely to court the Rockies, the Rockies will need to explore other options.

“You could see all the offensive players we have two-to-three years away, so we said, ‘Let’s go out and get all the pitching we can get.’ And we have,” Monfort said. “We know they are not all going to work out, but we believe some of them will.”

Monfort looks to supplement that pitching approach with some increased spending on analytics. Although the organization has a smaller-than-average analytics team in their front office, they have invested heavily into their new Performance Lab at their Arizona complex.

The Lab is a pitching facility constructed to help their arms examine their performance and biomechanics to improve on the mound. The Rockies have also started holding annual pitching camps for their throwers prior to spring training.

It’s clear that Monfort and the Rockies’ approach will not fully bear fruit this year. Frankly, it’s unclear if this approach will ever bear fruit. It’s more likely that the Rockies will not find a winning formula without massive reflection and change from within the organization and starting at the very top.

However, Monfort has made it clear that things within the organization are unlikely to change any time soon.

For now, Rockies fans are running out of patience, frustrated that all they can do is latch on to individual performances and small victories as they hope against reason that their team will somehow stumble into discovering the way to win and Monfort will back up his claims.

★ ★ ★

Pebble Report: (Jordan) Beck and Call (Up)

The Albuquerque Isotopes have completed their first series with the start of the 2024 season, dropping two out of three games against the San Diego Padres affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas.

All three games were extremely close, decided by just one run, though the standout was a 16-15 slugfest on Sunday afternoon. Starter Ty Blach actually had a fairly clean 3 2⁄ 3 inning outing for the Isotopes, giving up just one earned run on four hits. However, the bullpen coughed up an additional 15 runs, five of which came from John Curtiss in the ninth inning. Three Isotopes pitchers were credited with blown saves, including Curtiss, Evan Justice, and Geoff Hartlieb. 11 of the Chihuahua’s 16 runs were scored in the eighth and ninth innings.

Arguably the most important part of the first minor league weekend was Jordan Beck (no. 6 PuRP), the top prospect off to a red-hot start in his first few games at the Triple-A level.

Beck kicked things off during the Isotopes’ home opener on Friday by hitting both his first Triple-A single and his first Triple-A home run, the latter of which was an absolutely demolished 450-foot, two-run bomb to center field.

BOOM! Our first runs of 2024 cross the plate as Jordan Beck sends a two-run homer to center.



Distance: 450 ft.



E4: Chihuahuas 5, Isotopes 2 pic.twitter.com/2tlRzk4nKA — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) March 30, 2024

Beck finished the weekend 5-for-12 with a triple and two home runs while driving in six RsBI and scoring four times himself. He also walked twice and struck out five times.

If Beck continues to perform as the Triple-A season wages on, Rockies fans will be salivating for his call-up to the show.

Stock Up: Outfielder Sean Bouchard also had a strong first series of the Triple-A season. Bouchard has three triples, two doubles, and seven RBI while going 7-for-16 against the Chihuahuas.

Stock Up: Late-spring training acquisition Greg Jones may be just 3-for-12 to start the season, but he leads the Isotopes in walks with four and has two stolen bases, tied for the team lead with veteran Sam Hilliard.

Stock Up: Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann had the best start of the weekend for any Isotopes pitcher. He spun five innings of quality work on Saturday, giving up just one earned run on two hits while striking out five batters compared to just one walk.

The rest of the Rockies’ affiliates start their seasons this coming Friday, April 5th.

★ ★ ★

★ ★ ★

