Colorado Rockies game no. 5 thread: Dakota Hudson vs. Shota Imanaga

Spring training has wrapped up and so has the Colorado Rockies’ opening series. In the first four games of the season, the Rockies were outscored 32-14 — the worst four-game run differential (-18) to start a season in franchise history — and their 14 runs scored are tied for the third-fewest to start a season in franchise history. They did win on Saturday, but their 22 innings without a lead to begin the season was the longest such stretch in franchise history.

But now they get to escape the desert and head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs!

In 2023, the Rockies went 2-4 against the Cubbies — they took two of three at Coors Field and were swept at Wrigley. Interestingly, neither team had swept the other in a series since 2012. The Rockies are 24-20 overall against the Cubs since 2016 and are 11-11 at Wrigley Field over that span.

Making his first regular season start for the Rockies is new right-handed acquisition Dakota Hudson, whom the Cubs are quite familiar with. A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hudson has made ten appearances against the Cubs in his career, pitching 36 1⁄ 3 innings with a 3.72 ERA. Hudson pitches for weak contact while utilizing a sinker-slider combo as his primary pitches. He also throws a curveball, a changeup, and a regular four seam fastball.

On the bump for the bear cubs is Wrigley’s expensive new pitching acquisition: 30-year-old Japanese lefty Imanaga Shōta-san (今永 昇太). With the truly incredible nickname “the Throwing Philosopher,” Imanaga posted a strong 3.18 career ERA over eight seasons with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars of Nippon Professional Baseball. Check out this review from Sports Info Solutions (the folks behind the Fielding Bible) for an excellent breakdown of his arsenal and mechanics.

First Pitch: 12:20 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

