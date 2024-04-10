Since being drafted in the second round out of high school by the Colorado Rockies in 2013, we’ve heard a lot about the potential of Ryan McMahon. While his glove has turned into one of the best in all of baseball at third base, the bat was always supposed to be his calling card.

His power production became quite evident during his first stint in professional baseball when he clubbed 11 home runs and drove in 52 runs in 59 games in rookie ball with the Grand Junction Rockies in 2013. He continued this production, including a 102 RBI season in 2014 with the Low-A Ashville Tourists, throughout his minor league career until he made his big league debut in 2017. In 624 minor league games before becoming a staple for the Rockies, McMahon slashed .297/.366/.512 with 90 home runs and 440 RBI.

It’s that level of production that the Rockies are still waiting for as he enters his seventh full year in the big leagues. So far, he’s been what general manager Bill Schmidt referred to as an “average player” but remained adamant that there is more in the tank for McMahon, and a hot start to 2024 may be an indication that he’s finally going to break through.

What can make a good or average player great is the ability to take feedback and constructive criticism and apply it to their craft. There’s been no question that McMahon’s bat has left a lot to be desired at the big league level. Sure, he’s hit 20 or more home runs in every full 162-game season since 2019 and driven in 332 runs but it’s also come at the expense of drastic peaks and valleys and a lot of strikeouts. Strikeouts have always been a part of McMahon’s game, even in the minors, but his problems culminated in a franchise-record 198 strikeouts in 2024.

These struggles at the plate, both in consistency and untapped potential, have led McMahon to work with hitting coach Hensley Meulans to make swing adjustments to hopefully enable him to improve his bat-to-ball skills and become more consistent at the plate.

Two-strike adjustment

In order to address the strikeouts, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported that McMahon worked with a large 38-ounce bat in the offseason, a stark contrast from the 31 1⁄ 2 ounces bat he typically swings, in order to keep his hips and hands in proper sequence, resulting in a tighter, more compact swing which is supposed to help limit strikeouts.

“I worked on my two-strike approach a lot,” McMahon told Purple Row. “That’s been a topic that I talked about basically all spring with the hitting (coaches) and that’s basically what we talked about.”

The work so far has been paying off as he has struck out just nine times in 10 games to go along with five walks. It’s a relatively small sample size, but McMahon has already doubled his walks with two strikes (4) from a year ago (2). Last season he slashed .167/.257/.285 with two strikes and while the season is early, his .259/.355/.370 slash with two strikes entering Tuesday night is a promising sign should he continue this trend.

”The only thing is, don’t give away any at-bats. That’s my only goal.” McMahon said. “I think if I do that, everything else I want to happen... for me, for this team, if we do that, a lot of good things happen.”

Mechanical changes

So, what do the changes look like for McMahon?

Take a look at this strikeout at the end of the 2023 season against the Minnesota Twins.

Notice that McMahon’s stance was upright and squared parallel towards the pitcher, and still had a loopier, uphill swing that had developed during his time in the minors, losing the smooth swing he used to have. His hands already up over the shoulder with the you

bat, still tended to wiggle and drift back on his load while a short lift load with his front foot landed with good timing, but the bat head was already too late as it had dropped and been cast behind.

This swing for McMahon was quite literally hit or miss. If he got ahold of a ball it would be scorched, especially when everything was moving in sync. However, as was the case in the latter part of 2023, he was late on fastballs because of the big swing and the inconsistencies in the swing.

Compare that to his walk-off grand slam to win the home opener last Friday.

One of the first things to notice is that in his stance, he appears a tiny bit wider and sits a little deeper on his legs in a slightly closed stance. This wide base and resting load position help limit and simplify his swing mechanics. Less moving parts result in less chance of things getting out of sync.

Keep an eye on his hands and you’ll notice that they move very little. Rather than drifting back after resting the bat parallel to the ground as the pitcher’s delivery starts, McMahon lifts it to the loaded-ready position as the delivery starts. Then, as he loads, it’s a slight load on the hands as the legs and hips get ready to explode through the zone. With his hands already tight and unmoving, once McMahon lands on his front foot and releases his hips through the zone, he simply and naturally brings the knob of the bat down through the zone in a compact swing that allows him to get the head of the bat to the ball quicker and on time.

The side-view replay of the swing highlights what I’m talking about.

The following day, McMahon managed to launch an opposite-field home run on a pitch on the inside part of the plate. Once again you can see the start of his load the pitch is being delivered. The hands are already in a ready position and he’s able to open up his hips on the swing, which allows him to tuck his elbow in and get the bat to the ball.

The adjustments are minor and easy to miss, but McMahon’s mechanics look more fluid, compact, and powerful. He looks comfortable and it appears that a quest to get back to what he was doing at the start of his professional career is fueling the resurgent plate approach.

“I just kind of went back to stuff I used to do during the Minors,” he said. “I never tried to hit homers or anything like that. This is a period where I’m trying to stop hitting homers and (instead) trying to get back to my roots.”

Moving forward

The change in hitting mentality is going to do wonders for McMahon. As long as he continues to take good swings and exhibit a quality approach at the plate, the home runs will naturally follow. Making sure he continues this strong start throughout the season will be the true test.

What’s promising is that he doing everything right at the plate. The approach he’s using will naturally carry on the road. It also works against left and right-handed pitching. He has a 1.056 OPS against righties in 29 plate appearances along with a 1.121 OPS in 14 plate appearances against lefties.

For McMahon, it’s all about confidence and moving forward.

“I feel good man, just trying to keep taking good at-bats. You know, last year I felt like I crept out a little bit at the end personally and just don’t want to let that happen again. I don’t think I brought my best every day then and just don’t let that happen again.”

Should he succeed in that quest, this could finally be the breakout year we’ve been hearing about.

On the Farm

Triple-A: Sugar Land Space Cowboys 12, Albuquerque Isotopes 4

Three errors and an ineffective pitching resulted in the Isotopes 12-4 loss. In total the Isotopes walked 14 batters, led by starting pitcher Noah Davis who went five innings, allowing five runs but only one of them was earned. He managed five strikeouts but also walked four. Greg Jones and Sam Hilliard both had two hits, with Jones hitting a double and Hilliard hitting a triple.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats 5, Bowie Baysox 4

In their home opener, the Yard Goats managed to outlast the Baysox to improve to 2-0 on the season. Jarrod Cande started on the mound and allowed two runs on four hits over four innings, but allowed just one walk and struck out two. Benny Montgomery launched his first home run of the season in his two-hit night. Bladimir Restituyo and Warming Bernabel both had multi-hit nights as well.

High-A: Spokane Indians 4, Tri-City Dust Devils 0

Spokane has enjoyed some excellent starting pitching to begin the year and got another one as Mason Green tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four against one walk. The Indians rode a three-run fourth inning to secure the victory after Kyle Karros drove in a run while going 1-for-3 and Jesus Bugarin hit a two-run home run.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies 11, Inland Empire 66ers 8

Andy Perez had a big night as he went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and also drove in three runs. Over half the lineup for Fresno had at least one hit on the night while they struck out just eight times and drew five walks. Alberto Pacheco started the hill and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. Braden Carmichael was roughed up for four runs on three hits in 1⁄ 3 of an inning but the Fresno bullpen managed to bear down and keep the damage contained to the fifth inning.

