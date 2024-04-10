Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Clint Barmes

Every Rockie Ever is a show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In 2005, Clint Barmes etched his name forever in the annals of Rockies history and the hearts of many fans. An Opening Day walk-off home run highlighted the incredible start to a promising career. Unfortunately, a broken collar bone in 2005 from a freak injury derailed his career and hindered him from reaching the potential that he always showed. Still, he was a true professional and played the game hard, which endured him to fans wherever he went.

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

