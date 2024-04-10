Colorado Rockies game no. 13 thread: Tommy Henry vs. Austin Gomber

Quality starting pitching has been quite evident during the Colorado Rockies homestand and they hope to continue that trend in the rubber match against Arizona in an effort to close out the homestand with a victory.

Austin Gomber (0-0, 6.23 ERA), makes his third start of the year after making the start against Tampa Bay in the home opener. Gomber has struggled with the efficiency of his pitches and evidenced by the 41 pitches he threw in the first inning of his last start. However, he did settle in nicely and pitched four solid innings, having allowed just two runs. Everyone except Gomber has gone at least five innings during the homestand, making it prudent that he find a way to reach that mark as well going forward.

He’ll square off once again with Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.00 ERA) who is also making his third start of the season. In their last meeting, the Rockies were able to get after Henry, scoring five runs on six hits and chasing him from the game after four innings. He was able to turn in a better outing against the Atlanta Braves where he surrendered two runs over five innings of work. The Rockies will look to replicate their success against him and continue to string together some good at-bats to close out the series.

An important aspect for the Rockies is to try and limit the damage in the first inning. Entering the game the Diamondbacks have scored two or more runs in the first inning eight times this season, with no other MLB team having done it more than three times. Always working from behind hasn’t been favorable for the Rockies as they try to score first for just the second time this season.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First the visiting Diamondbacks

And the (corrected) home Rockies