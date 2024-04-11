There has been much ballyhoo about the skidding start for the middle of the Colorado Rockies’ lineup. Veterans Ryan McMahon (1.017 OPS) and Charlie Blackmon (.954 OPS) have excelled thus far while youngsters Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar have held their own with two HR apiece and OPS in the high-eights.

But the expected nucleus of the lineup – Kris Bryant, Nolan Jones and Brendan Rodgers – has scuffled. Jones entered the season with the highest offensive expectations of any Rockies’ hitter but hasn’t come close to meeting those lofty standards while Bryant…has developed a lot of baggage with Colorado fans since signing in March of 2022.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has carried his own high expectations in his time with the Rockies organization but has lost his luster over time and is somewhat overshadowed at the moment as fans focus their attention on bigger underperforming names on the roster and younger prospects on the horizon (namely, Adael Amador).

However, Rodgers is still a critical component to both Colorado’s present and future. So, let’s take a look at his initial stats and see if there are any specific problems worth diagnosing.

The numbers so far aren’t pretty. Rodgers is currently carrying a .174/.191/.239 line, worthy of an wRC+ of just three. He’s drawn one walk to ten strikeouts in 47 plate appearances with just three doubles and five singles to his name thus far.

It’s a woeful beginning to the 2024 season for the Rockies second baseman, a trend common in his career as he holds a lifetime .329 OPS in regular season games in March and April. It’s an unfortunate theme, but his historic uptick in May leads to belief that he will bounce-back in time.

But what are the symptoms of this year’s version of his early-season slump?

There are some surface numbers that help explain his dim figures. First, he currently holds a .222 BABIP – far below his career average of .309. That figure is largely constructed by his weak contact (6.1%) and topped ratio (54.5%) being far above his career figures and the league averages of 3.9% and 32.8%, respectively. This translates into ground ball (57.6%) and line drive (18.2%) that are well below league standards.

It’s apparent the impact with the bat hasn’t been there, but his control of his at-bats – or lack thereof – has exacerbated the issue. His strikeout-rate of 21.3% is not outside the norm, however he is drawing walks just 2.1% of the time, well below his career average of 6.1% and the MLB figure of 8.6%.

The biggest culprit for Rodgers’ lack of reaching base has been his inability to work counts. Pitchers are attacking him slightly more aggressively with more strikes, but his aggression early in counts is not helping matters, either. He has seen just one 3-0 count this season and been in the driver’s seat in a 3-1 or 2-0 count only twice each.

This all stems from his approach in the first pitch of his plate appearances, where he has been swinging away 60.5% of the time – a 24.6% increase from last year. It’s an enormous jump…but also over less than 50 plate appearances.

This all suggests that there are some relatively easy adjustments for Rodgers to make to get back on track. He’s not finding the barrel and not getting ahead in counts. However, the more at-bats he accumulates, the quicker he should hopefully turn it around.

Ultimately, he will be fine from this disappointing start. However, for a Rockies team struggling to generate runs in one-run games and in need of assets to dangle at the trade deadline, there is plenty of reason to hope he’ll be more than “fine” and will instead finally turn a corner at the plate and become the potent hitter most still believe he is capable of being.

★ ★ ★

Hapless Rockies lose to D-backs in 9th on Eugenio Suarez’s bloop double | The Denver Post

Patrick Saunders provides his rundown of the Rockies’ loss in the final game of their series hosting Arizona, dropping to 3-10 on the season.

Hollidays soak in ‘surreal’ debut for top prospect Jackson | MLB.com

Top prospect Jackson Holliday — son of former Rockies OF Matt Holliday — made his Major League debut on Wednesday, less than two years after he was drafted first overall in the amateur draft.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!