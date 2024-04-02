Colorado Rockies game no. 6 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Javier Assad

Today, the Colorado Rockies (1-4) will face the Chicago Cubs (2-2) in Game 2 of a wet and chilly three-game stand, looking to right the ship on what has been a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

Hopefully, the Rockies will get the offense cranking. As it stands, the team’s 14 runs scored are tied for the second-fewest to begin a season in franchise history.

The story is equally grim on the defensive side.

The Rockies have committed multiple errors in consecutive games for the first time since May 11-13, 2022. In fact, their collective six team errors are the third-most in baseball, the second-most in the National League behind the Dodgers with seven.

Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies while Javier Assad will start for the Cubs.

Patrick Lyons shares this fascinating tidbit about Freeland’s start:

#Rockies Kyle Freeland makes his first start at Wrigley Field since the 2018 NL Wild Card Game.



Rodgers bats 2nd again

Bryant hits 4th again

Michael Toglia starts at 1B pic.twitter.com/sIV2oN0jPY — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 2, 2024

For the Rockies, this games marks an opportunity to turn things around as they try to even out the series.

First Pitch: 5:40 MDT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

For the visiting Rockies:

And the home Cubs:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the Rockies at Wrigley Field!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXzr9f pic.twitter.com/ZNLeFgErKF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 2, 2024

★ ★ ★