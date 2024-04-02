Colorado Rockies Reacts Survey: Which player will turn things around first?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Colorado Rockies have played five games so far in the young 2024 season and have posted both a 1-4 record and -23 run differential. It’s a less-than-ideal way to kick things off, for sure!

However, it seems like some of this might be stemming from bad luck. Elehuris Montero likely could’ve had three home runs if it wasn’t for Arizona Diamondbacks’ center fielder Alek Thomas or Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ. Nolan Jones has committed four errors in five games, including two yesterday in the sixth that opened the floodgates for a three-run inside-the-park home run. And Kris Bryant, while healthy, has only 4-for-14 with a run scored, one walk and eight strikeouts.

So the question is: which one of the following players will right the ship first? Vote below and stay tuned for results!

