Colorado Rockies game no. 7 thread: Cal Quantrill vs. Luke Little

It’s been an ugly start to the 2024 season for the Colorado Rockies (1-5) as they try to stave off a sweep by the Chicago Cubs (3-2) on a cold April evening in the Windy City.

Cal Qunatrill (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his second start of the year looking to help the Rockies rotation try to find their footing. He pitched well enough in five-plus innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks but struggled with command of his pitches and will have to navigate a hot Chicago offense. He looks to become just the second starter this season to not allow multiple runs in the first inning.

The Cubs will send out left-handed reliever Luke Little (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to start the game in what is essentially a bullpen game as the team has dealt with injuries. Little, 23, has appeared in just two games this season, pitching two innings with one strikeout and one walk. He appeared in Tuesday night’s game, issuing a walk while pitching a scoreless frame.

The Rockies' offense will shuffle around a bit with Ezequiel Tovar sliding up to the two-hole and Ryan McMahon sliding up to hit third, sending a struggling Nolan Jones to the five-hole. Alan Trejo gets his first start of the year at second base while Michael Toglia starts at first base again after slugging a two-run home run on Tuesday. Jacob Stallings will do the catching.

First Pitch: 5:40 MDT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

For the visiting Rockies:

Wrapping up the road trip. pic.twitter.com/ViGI6TG7Yq — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 3, 2024

and the home Cubs:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale against the Rockies!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/zQCQm8Wiw4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 3, 2024

