Well, it’s hard to imagine a worse start to the 2024 season for the Colorado Rockies. The club kicked off the season with a seven-game road trip, stumbling to a 1-6 with with a negative-34 run differential.

Veteran lefty Kyle Freeland has been eviscerated in his two starts – holding a cartoonish 27.00 ERA and 19 ERA+ in 5 ⅔ innings – while offensive “cornerstone” Kris Bryant entered yesterday’s game with exactly zero hits and one walk in 20 plate appearances before collecting two singles in the final game of the road swing.

The initial results are embarrassing to say the least and are easily leading many to believe this is the infancy of the doomsday scenario. You can’t blame an observer from rushing to this conclusion based on the results. However, we are just 4% of the way into the season and the team hasn’t even hosted an opponent at their home park yet.

If the club’s woeful performances carries into Coors Field, though…things could get very ugly.

Historically, the Rockies are a dreadful team on the road. Their peak road performance came in 2018 when they posted .537 W-L%. It was a good season, but not overwhelmingly impressive, and one of just three winning road records in franchise history.

The club’s start to the 2024 season doesn’t inspire that they will come anywhere close to achieving a fourth successful campaign of travel this time around. Which adds additional weight to their home park performance.

The organization has been far more successful in their own back yard, posting a winning record in 21 different seasons and two in the last three years. So there is always a modicum of hope for respectability in that department.

But the eye-test hasn’t led to much in the way of belief.

Thus far, the club’s performance looks like they are still in the thick of the mid-decade swoon – a trend all too familiar to Colorado fans. Those teams from the early/mid 2000s and 2010s were generally awful on the road, but saved face with a respectable home performance.

That was not the case with the 2012 Rockies, however. That squad compiled a 35-46 mark at Coors Field – a .432 W-L%. That squad ultimately set the franchise mark for losses in a season at 98 — a record that stood until last year when Colorado lost 103 games.

Rockies management did little to churn the roster from last year’s record-low squad, banking on internal improvement and development to raise the bar this year.

Considering Bryant and Freeland’s early struggles along with sluggish starts from Nolan Jones (0 HR, .304 OPS) and Brendan Rodgers (.120/.120/.280) plus a pitching staff that has surrendered the most runs in the league (58), the improvement has certainly not shown up yet. Meanwhile, the development of prospects like Jordan Beck, Drew Romo, Sterlin Thompson and Zac Veen still need time occur.

So...hurry up and wait is the strategy for Rockies fans. The optics are not great after the first road experience but the club is returning home to help right the ship. The team’s performance in its own confines will be a better indicator of its true talent while the upcoming players develop.

But if that first week of the season bleeds into their play at Coors – becoming an indicator that they are worse at home than they were in 2012 – then it’s easy to see the 2024 version of the Rockies becoming a new record-low.

