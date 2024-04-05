Colorado Rockies introduce new menu items at Coors Field

Sure, it’s great having baseball back at Coors Field, but part of the fun of going to the ballpark is getting to enjoy food that (probably) no one is going to brag to their doctor about.

Each spring, teams try to outdo each other by offering increasingly creative culinary creations. Here’s what the Colorado Rockies and Coors Field have in store for fans during 2024.

Better Off Burgers and Shakes

This is a new food provider at Coors Field, known for — get this! — burgers and shakes.

First, there’s The Original, which comes with burger sauce, pickles, and vegan cheddar cheese. Add to that roasted mushrooms, onions, and avocado, and you’re ready for anything.

Perhaps you’d rather try a Chorizo Burger with “chorizo,” vegan smoked gouda, roasted peppers, bibb lettuce, and chipotle aioli.

But what’s the point without a shake to even things out?

Better Off Burgers and Shakes will offer Tahini shakes in two flavors: vanilla (oat milk, banana, dates, and protein powder) and strawberry (oat milk, banana, dates, protein powder, and strawberries).

Other additions

But wait! There’s more.

The Sand Lot has added a Dino Rib. That’s a 20-oz smoked beef rib with Paratha bread and a herb salad. (The Rockies did not answer questions about whether Dinger is involved.)

Add to that, the grills near Sections 134 and 306 are introducing a Burgeritto. In case this is new to you, it includes hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pico, green chili, shredded cheddar Jack cheese, and shoestring fries all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Perhaps you’re wanting something more international. If that’s the case, Drinks & Links (near Section 149) has an Italian Pretzel Melt made of Polidori Italian sausage, sliced provolone cheese, marinara sauce, balsamic vinegar glaze, white onions, and poblano peppers served on a pretzel bun.

Of course, what’s the point if there’s no dessert?

For that, Fan Fare (near Section 109) is serving a Strawberry Cheesecake Quesadilla. It’s got diced strawberries, cream cheese, sugar, cinnamon, and butter between two flower tortillas and topped with whip cream.

For the official Coors Field dining guide, click here.

For reasons too tedious to recount here, no one at Purple Row was able to attend the advanced tasting event on Thursday. So let’s consider this one of those “Purple Row will continue to update this breaking news” stories.

If you try any of these new menu items, leave a review in the comments, and we’ll do the same. (And we’ll try to add some photos.)