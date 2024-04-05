The home opener is here. It’s supposed to be a joyful holiday to celebrate the start of another baseball season in Colorado.

This year, it’s not.

In 2023, even though it was after four consecutive losing seasons, Rockies fans were celebrating 30 years of having Major League Baseball. Even though the Rockies went on to lose the most games in franchise history, they at least won their first two and went 3-4 on their first homestand against the Nationals and Cardinals.

This year, after a 1-6 start, the Rockies are making their 2024 Coors Field debut homestand against the Rays and Diamondbacks. Both teams went to the playoffs last year with the latter having already gone 3-1 against the Rockies, outscoring them 32-14, to start the season.

Of course, it’s too early to draw sweeping conclusions, but things don’t look good for the Colorado Rockies.

I don’t want to feel this way on Coors Field Opening Day, but it’s hard to be excited right now. Instead of ranting, at least on the home opener, I’m going to dissociate from reality and daydream about an imaginary solution.

What if the Rockies, and their fans, had Ted Lasso?

After seven games, the Rockies pitchers enter the day with the worst ERA in baseball at 8.37, a full 1.85 more than No. 29 San Francisco. Seven of the 13 Rockies hitters are batting .176 or lower.

“We’re not swinging the bats, and we’re not pitching. So, it’s a bad combination,” manager Bud Black told MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins after a 12-2 loss on Tuesday. It’s a statement so obvious, it seems like a Lassoism, but without the humor or hope.

We’ve seen head-scratching fielding errors and great plays that looked easy last year go unmade. Missed cutoff men and baserunning blunders have made circus clown music the Rockies unofficial theme song.

The team has no confidence and no joy. When you are losing, it’s hard to have either. That’s understandable. It’s been clear for some time that what the front office and coaching staff are doing is not working.

Even if Ted Lasso knows as much about baseball as he knows about soccer, which is not much for anyone who hasn’t watched Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good, mental health-focused show on Apple TV, the Colorado locker room needs him. Radiating positivity, Lasso’s defining characteristic is his belief in his players, in the underdog, and that people and life are inherently good.

Lasso goes from being a football coach in Kansas to the manager of AFC Richmond, a fictional soccer team in England. Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the first and second seasons: His marriage is falling apart, he’s an ocean away from his son and life, he develops panic attacks, and he and his players are experiencing the ups and downs of life in pro soccer in England. He’s got every reason to be depressed and down on life. But he’s not.

The game changer for Lasso and the club is bringing in Dr. Sharon, a sports psychologist to help a player work through a traumatic event. She then meets with Lasso and the other players to help them through issues on and off the field. Spoiler alert for season 2 again: The club rebounds, the characters grow, and the team plays its way out of the Championship League into the Premier League.

This is obviously fiction. The Rockies aren’t going to rebound and become contenders. But it’s just cruel to ask a group of human beings to win games without the tools or resources to do so. They need help being able to persevere through 155 more games this season, and beyond. If baseball is a marathon, the Rockies are still just 1.12 miles into their 26.2-mile trek.

Black is highly regarded as one of the best guys in baseball. A former pitcher who is armed with a wealth of knowledge, he’s supposed to be the perfect skipper to guide a young team. While injuries can take some of the blame, the Rockies pitchers haven’t seen much improvement since 2018. The entire team is on a downward trajectory.

It’s time for a new manager. It’s hard to imagine the loyal-to-a-fault Rockies, making a midseason change, but they could at least not give Black another contract beyond 2024. While Ted Lasso might not be a real option, a Lasso cardboard cutout seems more likely to turn the Rockies around than Black.

If the Rockies are looking to build for the future and turn prospects into the next generation to lead this team back to winning, destroying their confidence and normalizing losing are not the ways to go. Without a change soon, self-doubt and deflation could also become a self-fulfilling prophecy, if they aren’t already.

Kyle Freeland is leading a rotation that seems unable to compete at a Major League level right now. Whether it’s crafting better game plans, utilizing analytics, tweaking mechanics, changing clubhouse culture, or bringing in a sports psychologist — or all of the above — they need help.

The Rockies need Ted and Dr. Sharon.

On this home opener, for my own self-preservation, I am going to try to channel my inner Ted Lasso and remember one of his best sayings:

“So I’ve been hearing this phrase y’all got over here that I ain’t too crazy about. ‘It’s the hope that kills you.’ Y’all know that? I disagree, you know? I think it’s the lack of hope that comes and gets you. See, I believe in hope. I believe in belief.”

Come on, Rockies. If you can’t bring in Ted Lasso, at least help me believe in belief.

On the Farm

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes 5, Oklahoma City 4

The Isotopes got their second win of the season on Thursday night, largely due to the efforts of Connor Kaiser and Jordan Beck. In addition to hitting a solo homer in the third, the third baseman and No. 9 hitter doubled to lead off the seventh and came around to score what turned out to be the winning run. Kaiser moved to second and then third when Jimmy Herron and Beck both walked. He then scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by Hunter Goodman. Beck also hit an RBI double and added a sacrifice grounder. Julio Carreras also got in on the action, tripling and scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth. Karl Kauffmann gave up three earned runs (four total) in 4 1/3 innings and Geoff Hartlieb threw 1 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win. Riley Pint tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts, while Matt Carasiti earned the save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

