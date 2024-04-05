Colorado Rockies game no. 8 thread: Zack Littell vs. Austin Gomber

After 187 days, baseball is back at Coors Field.

The Rockies will play their first home game of 2024 today against the Tampa Bay Rays. After a rough 1-6 start to the season on the road, the Rockies will look for some hometown love to help them turn things around.

The Rays enter the three-game series with a 3-4 record, having split a four-game series with the Blue Jays and dropped a series 2-1 to the World Series Champion Texas Rangers.

Zack Littell is 1-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA after throwing six scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over Toronto when he gave up four hits, two walks, and struck out six. Littell is in his sixth MLB season, having started only 19 of his 174 appearances with the Twins, Giants, Red Sox and Rays.

Austin Gomber, the 30-year-old lefty who is in his fourth season with the Rockies, will make his Colorado home opener debut today. His first start against Arizona didn’t go very well as he gave up six hits (two homers) and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings to post a 7.71 ERA.

Opening Day at Coors Field is always a celebration. There will be many pre-game ceremonies (for a full list check out the Rockies press release), but here are some highlights from the list of activities starting at 1:30 p.m.:

First pitch by Rockies Season Ticket Holder Steve Katich: Steve has been a Rockies season ticket holder since 1993, and was the Founder and Executive Director of the Denver Baseball Commission from 1983-90.

First pitch by A Precious Child’s Angelica Bedolla (age 9), presented by Arrow Electronics: A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. The organization helps children and families meet basic needs and also provides assistance to help connect families with needed resources, services, opportunities and educational support.

First pitch by Sergeant Justin Dodge: Sgt. Justin Dodge is a 27-year veteran of the Denver Police Department. During the Denver Nugget’s celebration parade in June, Sgt. Dodge was in a tragic accident that nearly took his life and resulted in the loss of his leg. Sgt. Dodge has recently been cleared to return to work and continue as a Sergeant with the SWAT team he has been dedicated to for the last 19 years.

Planned flyover: conducted by the F-16 Fighting Falcons, flown by pilots of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base

Golden award: Brenton Doyle 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Presentation

Throughout the day, keep an eye out for updates from Purple Row’s own Mac Wilcox and Renee Dechert.

This mural is phenomenal. Absolutely stunning pic.twitter.com/IfvfhZ9x1p — Mac Wilcox (@MacLikesStuff) April 5, 2024

Beautiful day for baseball. pic.twitter.com/v5FMDwdSlR — Renee Dechert (@ReneeDechert) April 5, 2024

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV (streaming); Comcast/Xfinity (channel 1262); DirecTV (683); Spectrum (130, 445, 305, 435 or 445, depending on region).

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

★ ★ ★