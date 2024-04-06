Rockies Reacts Survey Results and Weekend Rockpile: Will Nolan Jones turn things around?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country.

We asked, and you answered!

It’s been a tough opening stretch for the Colorado Rockies, who went just 1-6 on the road to start the season and were outscored 58-24. We identified five position players who appeared to be the victims of bad luck during the opening seven games (excluding yesterday):

Nolan Jones: 3-for-29, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 12 K (.103/.133/.207), 4 errors

Ezequiel Tovar: 5-for-24, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K, HBP (.208/.296/.375)

Elehuris Montero: 2-for-14, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K (.143/.294/.143)

Brendan Rodgers: 3-for-25, 2B, R, 7 K (.120/.120/.160)

Kris Bryant: 2-for-20, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 10 K (.100/.280/.100)

Which one of them will right the ship first?

39% of Rockies fans believe that Nolan Jones will be the first to turn his luck around. Yesterday, he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On the other end of the spectrum, only 7% of fans believe that Kris Bryant will be the one to turn it around first. Yesterday, he did hit a home run in his second at-bat after being showered with boos during his first, but then he struck out on three pitches with the bases loaded in the ninth. Luckily, nobody was out, and Ryan McMahon walked things off with a nice grand slam — the third walk-off grand slam in Rockies history!

What are your thoughts on these results? Do you agree with them? Do you think yesterday’s game shows the Rockies as a team are back on track? Sound off below!

