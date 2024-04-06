Colorado Rockies game no. 9 thread: Tyler Alexander vs. Ryan Feltner

Yesterday’s Home Opener was a rollercoaster, but the Colorado Rockies had the last laugh against the Tampa Bay Rays as they won on a walk-off grand slam by Ryan McMahon after surrendering five runs in the top of the ninth to tie it 7-7. With the win, the Rox improved to 18-14 all-time in Home Openers. They also became the first team in MLB history to blow a four-plus run lead in the top of the ninth before hitting a walk-off grand slam in the bottom half. and it was the third time in franchise history that the Rockies won a Home Opener via walk-off.

They will look to continue their momentum this evening. Ryan Feltner will make his 2024 Coors Field debut. In his last outing, Feltner allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The three earned runs were posted in the first inning before he blanked the Snakes in the second, third and fourth innings. The two unearned runs scored in the bottom of the fifth. Feltner has never faced the AL East, but in three-career interleague starts (all on the road), he is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA.

Feltner will pitch against Rays’ lefty Tyler Alexander. The former second-rounder has made two career appearances (one start) against the Rockies, going 0-1 with a 14.40 ERA. Last year, he faced the Rox in Denver on July 2, tossing just 1 1⁄ 3 innings while surrendering three runs on three hits (one homer) with three strikeouts. In his lone start on April 24, 2022, he took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts over 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Alexander has made six appearances (two starts) against the NL West and has a 1-2 record and 8.53 ERA.

First Pitch: 5:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV (streaming); Comcast/Xfinity (channel 1262); DirecTV (683); Spectrum (130, 445, 305, 435 or 445, depending on region).

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

