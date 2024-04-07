Colorado Rockies game no. 10 thread: Ryan Pepiot vs. Dakota Hudson

Opening Day saw the Colorado Rockies give up five runs in the ninth inning and win on a walk-off grand slam. They were not as lucky when the same thing happened in the eighth on Saturday night, falling 8-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays after being up 6-1 entering the inning. It was their first time losing when leading by five-plus runs entering the seventh since May 16, 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds. Also of note, the Rockies have not scored first in 15-straight games dating back to the first game of their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 26, 2023. Per Elias, it is the longest streak in franchise history and the longest in the Majors since the 1996 Philadelphia Phillies (June 13-29, 1996). The last team to go 16-straight games without scoring first was the 1989 San Francisco Giants (June 28-July 17, 1989). Will the Rox score first today, or will their historic season continue?

Dakota Hudson is slated to take the mound for the Rockies in this afternoon’s rubber match. In his last outing against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, he took the loss despite not allowing a single earned run. The Cubs managed four hits against Hudson, who also struck out two and walked two. The three unearned runs scored on the Nolan Jones two-error inside-the-park home run. Because of that, Hudson became the first-ever Rockie to take a loss while not allowing an earned run in their first outing with the franchise, and became the seventh pitcher in franchise history to suffer a loss despite not allowing an earned run across at least five innings. The last was Kyle Freeland on July 24, 2019 against the Washington Nationals. Hudson has lost three-consecutive decisions dating back to September 11, 2023... can the Rockies help him out today?

Hudson will duel Rays’ righty Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot is a semi-familiar foe for the Rox, as he was traded to the Rays from the Dodgers alongside Jonny DeLuca for Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot and cash. Pepiot has made two appearances against the Rockies (one start). He earned a win in his lone start on July 5, 2022 after tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and just one walk while striking out six. He appeared as a long reliever in his only appearance at Coors Field on September 26, 2023, throwing six innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits and one walk with a career-high nine strikeouts. Can the Rockies get to him today and earn their first series win of 2024?

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV (streaming); Comcast/Xfinity (channel 1262); DirecTV (683); Spectrum (130, 445, 305, 435 or 445, depending on region).

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

