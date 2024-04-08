Last week, I wrote about the Colorado Rockies new “rally ski helmet,” a much-needed celebration given that most MLB teams created one in 2023 while the Rockies opted out.

As you know by now, those days are history. The Rockies are now sitting with the cool kids at the Home Run Celebration Table in the MLB cafeteria.

The Rockies’ rally ski helmet was the brainchild of manager of baseball technology Jimmy Hartley, an idea he came up with during the offseason. He put some thought into it.

“I’ve seen other ones around the league,” Harley said, “and some of them I just don’t really understand, don’t think they make sense. So I thought we needed something relevant to the Rockies, kind of a nod to the state of Colorado.”

After conceiving of the idea — “It just popped into my head one day during the offseason” — he ran it by the Rockies’ hitting coaches. He knew he wanted something with regional resonance, figuring Colorado people would understand a ski helmet.

“[The coaches] liked it, so I took the helmet to spring training and asked a couple of the players,” Hartley said. “Charlie Blackmon tried it on and looked amazing with his beard sticking out.”

And in addition to providing the idea, Harley also donated the materials.

“It was my helmet,” he said, “so I put some stickers on it and gave it to the team.”

The players are enthusiastic.

“It’s pretty cool!” Brenton Doyle said. “I’m glad we incorporated something. It’s kind of a morale booster.”

There is, however, an unexpected twist.

“It’s dark in there!” Michael Toglia said. (Given that he’s hit two home runs, he’s had some experience with the helmet.) “You’ve got the glasses on, and it’s dark!”

But he’s clear about one thing: “It’s worth it.”

Now the Rockies will need to turn their attention to hitting more home runs so that they have reason to, metaphorically, ski down the dugout.

Right now, the Rockies have 10 home runs, which ties them for fourth-most in MLB. (The Los Angeles Dodgers lead with 15.) Doyle, Toglia, Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar have each hit two, so perhaps we’ll be seeing more bombs at Coors Field and more helmet celebrations.

★ ★ ★

Amazing stat of the day

We know he was Gold-Glove good in center field, but, really, how good was Brenton Doyle’s center field defense in 2023?

Former center fielder Cory Sullivan shared a stat that illustrates just how good Doyle was.

“At the end of the year, last year, I looked up all of the center fielders since they started tracking Defensive Runs Saved that have played at Coors Field,” Sullivan said. “And I compared them to the Doyle numbers — he had 19 defensive runs saved.”

Then he asked a question: “What do you think of the other — I think there was 57 centerfielders — (did in terms of DRS) cumulatively?”

I had no idea.

Sullivan did: “-211. So there was a 230 run difference between Doyle and everyone, everyone else.”

Doyle rules, indeed.

★ ★ ★

This week in Rockies Twitter

Okay, I thought this was cool.

Today's the day!



Doyle rules pic.twitter.com/6ijdSYkR96 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 6, 2024

BTW, the t-shits are awesome.

But they really should have said “DRS GOAT,” too.

★ ★ ★

★ ★ ★

