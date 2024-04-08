Affected by Altitdue: I was saying Boo-ryant

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy.

In this new episode of Affected by Altitude, Skyler and Evan’s internet battle the high winds and the threat of no electricity to talk about the Rockies’ first road trip and the adversity they are facing early on. They talk about Nolan Jones’s struggles along with the booing that Kris Bryant is facing from Rockies fans for his rough start to the season. Then, they pivot to celebrating the hot start by Chuck Nazty while talking about the grand old time that Ryan McMahon had during the Coors Field opener. They then close things out talking about some bullpen highlights and what top prospect Chase Dollander did in his pro debut with High-A Spokane.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.