Colorado Rockies game no. 11 thread: Zac Gallen vs. Kyle Freeland

Today, the Colorado Rockies (2-8) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6) in Game 1 of a chilly three-game stand, looking to right the ship on what has been a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

When the Rockies faced the D-backs on Opening Day, the lost three games of a four-game set with Kyle Freeland lasting for 2.1 innings while giving up 10 hits and 10 runs. For Freeland, this game represents an opportunity for him to get back on track.

Meanwhile, the D-backs have hit some tough sledding as well, going one for three against the New York Yankees at Chase Field before being swept by Atlanta over the weekend.

Zac Gallen has some history at Coors Field, having pitched 37.0 innings there for a 2.43 ERA (0.919 WHIP). He has given up only two home runs at Coors while striking out 40 of the 141 batters he’s faced.

For the Rockies, this games marks an opportunity to turn things around.

First Pitch: 6:40 MDT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

For the visiting D-backs:

And the home Rockies:

