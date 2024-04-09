Despite being selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, RHP Chase Dollander (no. 2 PuRP) didn’t make his regular season professional debut for the Colorado Rockies until April 5, 2024. Although he did pitch a scoreless inning while starting the Spring Breakout game back in March, it’s only understandable the 22-year-old from the University of Tennessee would feel amped up for his Opening Day start with the High-A Spokane Indians.

“I started feeling super excited probably a week out and I was like, ‘Alright, you know, I can’t get too amped up about it just yet,’” Dollander said. “So it was hard for me to kind of contain that excitement and that adrenaline rush … but I think I did a really good job of waiting until the right moment to just let it flow and to be able to go out there and do what I did tonight.”

What Dollander did that night was spin a minor league debut to be extremely proud of, and for Rockies fans to be excited about. Facing off against the Vancouver Canadians—the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays—Dollander pitched not just five shoutout innings, but five hitless innings.

Dollander sent down the first six batters he saw in order, striking out three of them. He walked the first batter he faced in the third but deftly took care of business with a forceout and another two strikeouts. The only time at which he appeared to struggle was in the top of the fourth inning, where he walked the first batter and hit the second with a pitch. However, Dollander was able to navigate his way out of trouble with a little assistance. He struck out the next batter and his catcher caught one of the runners stealing for two quick outs. Dollander did walk another batter but was able to induce an easy pop up to end the frame with no damage done. He then came back out for the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning and another two strikeouts.

When all was said and done, Chase Dollander worked five no-hit frames while striking out an impressive eight batters. He did show some jitters with three walks and an HBP, but never buckled under the pressure.

“I just rely on the preparation and execution of my whole plan,” Dollander said. “It’s just kind of what I relied on. So as long as I know that I prepared as much as I possibly can for a start, there’s no pressure needed to be put on myself.”

Dollander is just one of a trio of Rockies starting pitching prospects that had fans salivating at the potential future of the rotation this weekend.

On Opening Day for the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies, 2023 third-round pick RHP Jack Mahoney (no. 28 PuRP) made his first professional start. Mahoney pitched just two innings in the Arizona Complex League after being drafted last year out of South Carolina.

“[Mahoney’s 92-94 MPH] fastball tails, and he commands a short, mid-80s slider sitting 84-86 mph and has arm-side changeup feel. His secondaries aren’t all that nasty, but Mahoney’s feel for location is advanced considering his lack of college reps,” FanGraph’s Eric Longenhagen described of Mahoney. “There’s a backend starter projection here, with a non-zero chance he’s scratching the surface of more.

Two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Mahoney’s first professional start with the Grizzlies was a showcase of his quality arsenal. Through five innings, he allowed just one earned run on a walk and four hits. The run came early via a double and a single in the second inning, but he kept the San Jose Giants off the board for the rest of his outing. Like Dollander, Mahoney struck out eight batters in his season debut.

Rounding out the top prospects from the 2023 class is second-round pick LHP Sean Sullivan (no. 12 PuRP) out of Wake Forest. The Rockies’ front office was pleased to have acquired the services of the tricky lefty with a quick and easily repeated delivery.

“[Sullivan] struck out guys,” general manager Bill Schmidt said. “Hitters had problems picking up his stuff. He’s left-handed with a very quality slider and angle to his fastball.” Sullivan, whose motion resembles that of Kyle Freeland, came highly recommended from the Rockies’ analytics department.

Sullivan’s 14.3 K/9 in 2023 was the second best rate in all of Division 1 baseball, primarily coming from his high-spin, low-90s fastball that he carried a 36% whiff rate with that year. Sullivan also has a slider and a changeup in his arsenal.

Sullivan’s first start with the High-A Spokane Indians carried on his college pedigree as he struck out a whopping 13 batters without a single walk. Over six complete innings he allowed just one unearned run on five hits for the quality start.

The Rockies’ big league pitching rotation is off to a difficult start in 2024. Their 7.69 ERA at time of writing ranks dead last in the league after the first ten games of the season. While these prospects may not make their big league debuts this season, Rockies fans can at least take solace that the future of the rotation is off to a strong start.

Pebble Report: Opening Weekend 2024 (April 1st-April 7th)

This week we’re debuting the new format for the Weekly Pebble Report! Please feel free to leave your thoughts or suggestions in the comments.

Although the Triple-A season began shortly after the Major League season did, last Friday marked the official Opening Day of the Minor League season! All minor league affiliates are now playing regular season games. You can check out a breakdown of the minor league rosters from Skyler Timmins here.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (1-5, 2-7 Overall)

The Isotopes played their first full six-game set of the 2024 season against the freshly re-branded Oklahoma City Baseball Club to less-than-stellar results on paper. They won just one game but—outside of the series finale 11-3 blowout—managed to keep the games fairly competitive with five of six being decided within two runs.

Stock Up: In his first four appearances of 2024, former first-round pick and right-handed reliever Riley Pint has given up two earned runs on four hits over six innings of work. What stands out for Pint is his 11 strikeouts early in the season. In the Isotopes’ April 4th win against OKC, he worked a scoreless 1 2⁄ 3 innings with three strikeouts.

Stock Down: Catcher Drew Romo (no. 7 PuRP) is struggling to start his season in Triple-A. Over the OKC series he went just 1-for-16 with six strikeouts, though he did drive in two runs. Romo is currently carrying a .250 OPS early in the season.

Stock Down: Utility infielder Aaron Schunk (no. 29 PuRP) is similarly struggling in the early days of the 2024 season. Schunk is getting plenty of playing time at multiple positions with three starts each at shortstop and third base, as well as two at second base. However, his bat has yet to wake up. Against Oklahoma City he went just 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (1-0, 1-0 Overall)

Your undefeated Hartford Yard Goats are off to a scorching 1-0 start in 2024... after heavy snowfall led to the postponement of the first two games of the season against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs. The Goats were finally able to suit up on Sunday for a 1-0 victory against the Sea Dogs with the other two games scheduled for make-up dates in late May.

Stock Up: Carson Palmquist (no. 18 PuRP) had an excellent season debut for the Yard Goats, spinning five scoreless innings while giving up just two hits. He struck out eight batters and gave up just one walk. Palmquist had strong showings in both spring training and the Spring Breakout game and could be a quick riser through the system this year.

Stock Up: After his first full spring as a reliever, Jaden Hill (no. 19 PuRP) was assigned to to the Double-A Yard Goats to start the season, though may be in Triple-A sooner rather than later. Hill worked a flawless ninth inning on Sunday, striking out the side for his first save of the season.

High-A: Spokane Indians (3-0, 3-0 Overall)

The Spokane Indians kicked things off with a three game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians highlighted by some excellent starting pitching. Chase Dollander and Sean Sullivan both made their debuts for the Indians, pitching five innings each without giving up an earned run and pushing high strikeout numbers.

Stock Up: After leading the minors in saves last season with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies, right-handed closer Zach Agnos is at it again. In the Indians’ first three games, Agnos has two appearances, two saves, and three strikeouts without allowing a hit or giving up a walk.

Stock Up: Dyan Jorge (no. 9 PuRP) was one of the Indians’ most valuable hitters to kick off the season. The young shortstop went 5-for-11 with two walks and just one strikeout while driving in three runs during the series against the Canadians.

Stock Up: Cole Carrigg (no. 11 PuRP) still needs to show a bit more life from his bat after going 2-for-10 this weekend, but he did deliver the Indians’ first home run of the season and three RsBI. Carrigg has looked patient at the plate, drawing three walks without a single strikeout, and has also gone 3-for-3 in steals.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (3-0, 3-0 Overall)

The Fresno Grizzlies came roaring out of the gate to start the season with a three game sweep of the San Francisco Giants affiliate San Jose Giants. They beat the Giants by four or more runs in all three games and scored a whopping 13 runs in their win on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have been fairly complete with strong offense and solid pitching performances.

Stock Up: Right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska made his first professional start on Sunday and helped lead the Grizzlies to victory. The 2023 tenth round pick worked five scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a walk but striking out six batters.

Stock Up: Outfielder Jake Snider was a double away from the cycle on Sunday with eight total bases on a home run, a triple, and a single. Snider is 5-for-10 to start the season with five walks to just one strikeout and currently has a .688 on-base percentage.

