Objective Complete: Talking goals with the Rockies

Stop me if you’ve heard this recently.

The Colorado Rockies aren't very good.

Sitting well below .500, they’ve struggled mightily out of the gate and have looked, well, rough thus far. With over 90% of the season to go, it’s time to start making some changes, and players have already begun that process.

Justin Lawrence is one of them. He understands his role as a late-inning reliever and has adjusted to the expectations entrusted to him, especially knowing he had to earn the opportunity.

“Last year, coming in the fifth or so for the starter with runners on base and getting out of that inning unscathed was big for me and big for the team and big for our wins,” he said. “I was able to execute in those situations and late-game situations, and now it’s just about putting it all together for a full season.”

“J-Law” has appeared in only a few games thus far, to mixed results. Even so, he wants to be a contributing factor for Colorado. He laid out his goals for the season thusly:

“For me, number one is always just trying to stay as healthy as I can within my control. Being healthy means I can go out there and pitch his team on any given night, and that’s a big thing for me — just being available and getting it done.”

A healthy Lawrence would go a long way in stabilizing an embattled Rockies bullpen that's missing some key figures. Equally beneficial to the team would be a solid catcher duo, and they hope to have one in the form of stalwart Elías Díaz and newly-acquired Jacob Stallings.

“[Díaz] and I are in constant dialogue about hitters and pitchers,” said Stallings of his fellow backstop. “That’s how we’ve always operated. He’s been a huge help [with] how pitchers play here, how they work, how they don’t work -- [we’ve had] countless conversations.”

In the season’s early goings, Stallings is off to a solid start. Though his early appearances have been limited, his impact has been significant as he’s logged three hits, a run scored, and an RBI in his eight at-bats, and he wants to keep that momentum going. After getting a taste of the playoffs as part of the Miami Marlins, he wants to get back there with the Rockies.

“I felt excitement [at the] opportunity,” he said. “I felt like the Rockies really wanted me, and felt like I could do whatever role they had in mind for me well, so I think that’s what excited me. I want to bounce back offensively and just do whatever I can to help these guys. We have a lot of talent, so I just try to be a good teammate and do whatever the team needs me to do.”

Stallings isn’t the only new face looking to make an impact. Jake Cave is another new arrival that’s off to a hot start for Colorado. Maybe that’s partly borne of his love for the state itself — a love he’s happy to espouse.

“I‘m super excited!” he said. “I haven’t spent much time in Denver, but I like Colorado Springs,” Cave said. “I’ve spent some time in just Colorado before, and I really love it out here. I think it’s really cool to be able to be employed in the state and be in this stadium. I’m really excited.”

In fact, Coors itself is another highlight for the “Caveman.” He’s motivated to make his presence known in that spacious outfield.

“I know Coors Field is notorious for being a hitter’s park, so being a position player is awesome,” he continued. “And then I also play all three positions in the outfield, so if I get a chance to show some stuff out here - show a little bit of range and make some plays - that'd be cool."

Cave understands that he’ll be a part of a deep outfield collective and is willing and motivated to be effective in whatever role assigned to him.

“It’s been a warm welcome,” he said. “Everybody’s been really cool. I’m excited to be here. It’s a new team to me, but I’m here to do whatever they need me to do. I’m a baseball guy. Wherever I go, I’m ready to play. I want to be known as a hard-nosed, gritty baseball player. That’s what I want to show.”

That kind of team-first mindset is something that manager Bud Black wants to see continue.

“That's the type of team we have -- they care about each other,” Black said. “They really are a team. They pick each other up.”

In a season that has started as poorly as this one has, it’s good to know the players have each other to lean on for support.

Time will tell if these players are able to perform in the manner they hope to this season, but in the meantime, we’ll see if they’re able to turn their drive and hustle into a string of wins. It’s a long season, with plenty of time to turn things around . . . right?