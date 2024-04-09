Colorado Rockies game no. 12 thread: Merrill Kelly vs Cal Quantrill

As the Colorado Rockies (3-8) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (4-7) this evening, they have an opportunity to collect two firsts for the 2024 season. A win tonight will start the Rockies’ first win streak at two victories, and would also cement the Rockies’ first series victory of the nascent campaign.

Making his third start for the Rockies this season is the right-handed Cal Quantrill. His last time out Quantrill pitched four innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs on four hits and four walks. His command will need to be much sharper tonight against a speedy Diamondbacks team that is quick to capitalize on mistakes. Walks, as they say, will haunt.

On the bump for the Diamondbacks is right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly, who has repeatedly flummoxed the Rockies with a 3.62 ERA and 75 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 13 starts. Kelly faced the Rockies on Opening Weekend where he gave up just one earned run (a solo home run) in 6 2⁄ 3 innings and struck out eight Rockies hitters. His last time out Kelly held the New York Yankees to just two earned runs over seven frames.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: